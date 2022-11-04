Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Norton Fitzwarren

The incident happened at the junction of the B3227 and Dragon Rise earlier today (Thursday 3 November) at around 5.30pm.

The pedestrian, a child, was airlifted to hospital to be treated for his injuries, where he remains.

Road closures were put in place to allow investigative work to take place at the scene. These closures are expected to be lifted soon, and we’d like to thank the public for their understanding and patience.

We’d like to hear from anyone who saw this collision, and haven’t spoken to the police, as well as anyone with relevant dashcam or doorbell/CCTV footage.

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222265263.