Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision

At around 8.30pm on Wednesday 5 April 2023, police were called to reports of a collision between a bicycle and black Audi A3 on the zebra crossing at the junction of Manor Avenue and Ruskin Drive.

Emergency services attended and a 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a head injury but later discharged.

A 26-year-old male arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs has been released under investigation with enquiries are ongoing.

PC Matt Leigh, of GMP’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A boy attended hospital as a result of this collision and we wish him all the best for a full recovery.

“If anyone witnessed this collision or has any dashcam footage please get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 3244 of 05/04/2023.

Reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

