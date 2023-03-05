Police are appealing for witnesses following a disturbance in Southampton

At around 3.15am this morning (5 March), an incident occurred outside Café Parfait in Above Bar Street, Southampton, during which several males sustained minor injuries.

Officers attended and arrested three men.

One 26-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Another 26-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 30-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a Class A drug.

All three remain in custody.

A number of people were present at the time who would have witnessed the incident. It is also believed that some people were recording the incident on their mobile phones.

If you witnessed this incident or recorded video footage of it that may assist the investigation, please call 101 or report online quoting reference 44230089345.