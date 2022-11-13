Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Bexleyheath

Officers were called at approximately 7.20pm on Saturday, 12 November, to a serious collision in Bedonwell Road Bexleyheath

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the driver of a red Citreon C1 car – a 62-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s family have been informed.

Another vehicle involved in the collision – a silver Mercedes – failed stop and drove away from the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) based at Catford are investigating.

The Mercedes was found abandoned a short time later.

On Sunday, 13 November, an 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing a death whilst uninsured and failing to stop at a collision. He has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact the SCIU on 020 8285 1574.