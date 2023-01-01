Sunday, January 1, 2023
Sunday, January 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Rainford

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Rainford

by @uknip247
Officers were contacted at just after 10.00 GMT today, following reports of a collision involving a Renault Scenic and Nissan Almera on Blind Foot Road/Mossborough Road.
The driver of the Nissan, a 31 year-old man, was pronounced dead.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The driver and passenger of the second car, a man and a woman, suffered serious injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening.
An investigation into the collision is ongoing and witness and CCTV enquiries are being carried out in the local area.
Sergeant Simon Duffy from Merseyside Police Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the driver who very sadly passed away.
“An investigation into the collision is in the very stages and I would appeal for anyone who was in the area of Blind Foot Road/Mossborough Road who saw anything or believes they have captured anything significant on their dash cam to contact us.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact SCIU on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected]merseyside.police.uk. Alternatively, DM @MerPolCC quoting log 505 of 1st January.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are looking to identify this man after a salon was broken...

A response cop has lifted the lid on the “many challenges” of...

A murder investigation is under way after a woman was found dead...

Just moments into 2023 the stabbings spree continues

London welcomed in 2023 in safety and security thanks to the efforts...

Thousands flocked to Times Square to watch the ball drop for the...

Machete Attack on Cops Near Times Square Investigated as Possible Terror Incident...

TfL has confirmed that, unlike in pre-pandemic years, public transportation will not...

Investigation launched after blaze at a industrial unit in Pevensey

Two people have been charged with murder and affray after footballer Cody...

The third person arrested in connection with the death of Elle Edwards,...

Information is sought to help find a 15-year-old girl missing from #PaddockWood

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"