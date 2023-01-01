Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Rainford

The driver of the Nissan, a 31 year-old man, was pronounced dead.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The driver and passenger of the second car, a man and a woman, suffered serious injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening.
An investigation into the collision is ongoing and witness and CCTV enquiries are being carried out in the local area.
Sergeant Simon Duffy from Merseyside Police Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the driver who very sadly passed away.
“An investigation into the collision is in the very stages and I would appeal for anyone who was in the area of Blind Foot Road/Mossborough Road who saw anything or believes they have captured anything significant on their dash cam to contact us.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact SCIU on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected]merseyside.police.uk. Alternatively, DM @MerPolCC quoting log 505 of 1st January.