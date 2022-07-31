Following a fatal road traffic collision involving a single vehicle in Bradford, police are looking for witnesses.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) wants to speak with anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the incident on Dryden Street in Bradford on Saturday, July 30.

At around 11.30 p.m., an Audi SQ5 collided with a wall after failing to negotiate a left turn.

Unfortunately, the 24-year-old male driver of the car died as a result of the crash.

A male passenger sustained potentially fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. A male passenger in the backseat was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“A number of enquiries remain ongoing today into this clearly very serious collision which has sadly resulted in a young man losing his life,” said DS Fiona Allan of the Major Collision Enquiry Team.

“The Audi was travelling away from Shipley Airedale Road on Dryden Street when the crash occurred, and we want to speak with anyone who saw the car in the moments before the collision or the crash itself.”

“Anyone with dashcam footage and/or information is asked to call 101 or visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.”

“Anyone contacting us should quote police case number 13220416812.”

Image