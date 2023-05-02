Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of reports of an unauthorised pony and trap ride-out

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with mobile phone footage, following a number of reports of an unauthorised pony and trap ride-out in Hedge End on Sunday (30 April).

Approximately 60 people had gathered in the local area to witness or participate in the ride-out.

Officers from Hedge End’s local Neighbourhood Policing Team were deployed to the area to manage the incident as part of a pre-planned operation.

For the safety of motorists, the general public and those in attendance, officers took proactive action to close the Lower Northam Road for a short period of time.

During the operation, two officers received minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment and remained on duty.

Officers have been capturing evidence to investigate and deal with any offences not dealt with at the time; including reviewing body-worn video and conducting other localised enquiries.

Enquiries remain ongoing at this time.

Two people were arrested; a 24-year-old man from Guildford was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle / carriage / animal and causing criminal damage to a police vehicle.

While, a 50-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker, drunk in charge of a pedal cycle / carriage / animal, fail to stop when directed by a Police Constable and possession of Class A drugs.

They have both been release on conditional bail until 30 July; pending further police enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Robins, said:

“We want to reiterate that anti-social behaviour and criminality will not be tolerated.

“Events such as these are unauthorised and cause significant disruption for road users and the local community. As such we will take robust action against any anti-social behaviour, including using powers of seizure for vehicles and animals.

“These events should be properly authorised via the Local Authority and in doing so ensuring the safety of for attendees, members of the public and emergency services, and we will take robust action against any behaviour that threatens this safety.

“We will review all feedback from members of the community in relation to policing future events

“We are imploring anyone with mobile phone footage, dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area at the time, or Ring doorbell footage to please come forward if you have video evidence of any element of the ride-out. Any captured footage could prove fruitful in our investigation and help us to identify any individuals who may have been involved in criminality or committing offences as a result of their actions.

“We encourage anyone with concerns to report these via 101 or by using our website – quoting crime reference number 44230169507.