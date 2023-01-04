Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Police Are Appealing For Witnesses Following A Spate Of Parcel Thefts On The Same Road In Stockport
by @uknip247
The man is believed to have approached three addresses on St Lesmo Road, Stockport on 19 December 2022, removing parcels from each address between 3.20pm and 3.30pm
He then impersonated a homeowner, signing for a parcel from a delivery driver on the same road.
On 20 December 2022 he returned to St Lesmo Road and tailgated a delivery driver into an apartment complex, gaining access to the mail room and filling a large shopping bag with 30+ parcels belonging to residents, before making off on foot.
The man is described as being approximately five foot six inches tall, wearing a hat and a scarf over his mouth. He was also wearing a black cap and black bubble coat.
Anyone with any information is asked to ring 101 or call the independent charity – Crimestoppers – on 0800 555 111.

