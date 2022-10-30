Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Summertown

On Saturday evening (29/10) a boy in his late teens was stabbed near to the

Ferry Leisure Centre, in Diamond Place, Summertown. The boy from London,

attended hospital himself and has now been discharged. Senior Investigating

officer, Detective Inspector James Holden-White, said: “We are

investigating this incident in which a boy has been stabbed, he did receive

injuries but has been discharged from hospital. “We believe a number of

people may have gathered near to Diamond Place, Summertown so there maybe a

number of witnesses to this assault. “Anyone with information should call

101 quoting reference 43220487601 of if anyone has mobile phone, dashcam or

CCTV footage from this incident we would ask them to please upload it to

our online page. “If you do not wish to speak to the police but have

information please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111 and they will take the information 100% anonymously.” “Members of the

public may see an increased police presence while we continue our

enquiries.”