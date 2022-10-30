On Saturday evening (29/10) a boy in his late teens was stabbed near to the
Ferry Leisure Centre, in Diamond Place, Summertown. The boy from London,
attended hospital himself and has now been discharged. Senior Investigating
officer, Detective Inspector James Holden-White, said: “We are
investigating this incident in which a boy has been stabbed, he did receive
injuries but has been discharged from hospital. “We believe a number of
people may have gathered near to Diamond Place, Summertown so there maybe a
number of witnesses to this assault. “Anyone with information should call
101 quoting reference 43220487601 of if anyone has mobile phone, dashcam or
CCTV footage from this incident we would ask them to please upload it to
our online page. “If you do not wish to speak to the police but have
information please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111 and they will take the information 100% anonymously.” “Members of the
public may see an increased police presence while we continue our
enquiries.”
Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Summertown
On Saturday evening (29/10) a boy in his late teens was stabbed near to the