Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious incident in Swindon

Knife and drugs found after Brighton teen’s arrest

On July 24, at around 5pm, a 12-year-old girl got off the number 10 bus on Bodiam Drive, Toothill, near Stratford Close.

She met briefly with her father and then continued along Stratford Close.

She was then stopped by a man who tried to persuade her to enter his flat with him and attempted to grab her and kiss her.

The girl was, fortunately, able to escape the situation uninjured.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap and sexual assault of a child under 13. He has been released on bail while our investigation continues.

LCI Mead, based in Swindon, said: “This was a very worrying incident and we understand the community concern that it may cause.

“Please rest assured that we are taking it incredibly seriously and are pursuing several lines of enquiry.

“We have arrested a man in connection with this incident and he has been bailed while our enquiries continue.

“I’d like to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage from the area to get in touch with us.

“If you can help, contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 54230077848.”

