Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a road worker in Royal Wootton Bassett

On Wednesday, March 28, at around 7.20pm, officers were called to the roadworks on the junction of Station Road and the High Street following reports of a road worker being assaulted.

It is understood that a male suspect got out of a vehicle and became verbally aggressive towards the road worker after being told he wasn’t allowed to drive through the road closure.

Another road worker has then intervened, and the suspect has got back into his car and driven through the road closure, before pulling up on the side of the road.

A second vehicle has then arrived and pulled up, and men from both vehicles have got out of their cars.

The road worker was then punched in the head, causing serious facial injuries.

We have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of GBH. He has been bailed while we continue with our enquiries.

We are appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident to please contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230033155.

Insp Louis McCoy said: “This was a nasty and unjustifiable attack on a person trying to do their job within our community.

“There is no place in society for violent acts such as this and we will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

