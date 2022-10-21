It was reported that a 25-year-old woman from Southampton was walking her electric bike through the underpass off of Sutherland Road just after 8pm on Sunday 16 October when she was followed by two men.

The men ran after her and tried to take her mobile phone and electric bike. They slapped her on the shoulder and the woman fell to the ground but the men did not manage to get either item.

The two men then walked back down the underpass before walking off in the direction of Sutherland Road.

We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen these two men in the area, or saw them leaving after the incident, and could provide any description or further information that may assist our investigation.

The men were described as black, over 25-years-old, tall, wearing black shoes, black trousers and black hooded jumpers.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 44220421354

