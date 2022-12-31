Police are appealing for witnesses following an unprovoked attack in West Bridgford

The victim, in his 30s, was travelling home on a bus following a night out with friends when he heard a younger passenger’s phone drop on the floor.

When he asked ‘is that your phone?’, the younger person became aggressive and then followed the man off the bus, where he attacked him.

The serious assault, which happened in Bridgford Road at around 11.20pm last night, led to the victim requiring hospital treatment.

Following the incident, a 50-year-old woman was arrested this morning (31 December) on suspicion of assisting an offender. Inquiries to trace the attacker are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious and unprovoked assault on an entirely innocent man who was simply making his way home having enjoyed a night out with friends.

“Thankfully, his injuries are not life-threatening or life-altering, but he has been left traumatised and we are doing everything we can to find the person responsible.

“The investigation is in its early stages and we are making good progress with one person in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“This incident happened along a busy road and I would ask anyone who saw the assault, or may have dash cam footage, to please come forward. We would also like to speak to anyone on the bus who witnessed the altercation that led up to the assault.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 702 of 30 December. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.