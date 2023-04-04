Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery of a 12-year-old boy in an alleyway in Trowbridge, leaving him with a serious facial injury

Tuesday, April 4, 2023
by uknip247
At around 12.30pm on February 26 in an alleyway near Oasis Academy Longmeadow, Broadcloth Lane, Trowbridge, four male suspects have met the victim, aged 12, at the location and assaulted him as part of a violent and sustained attack.

The boy then had personal items stolen.

It is believed there are others who may have been present or witnessed the assault, and we are appealing for them to come forward to help us with our enquiries.

One other boy and a girl were said to be present, and two other girls are described as having chased after the suspects.

We are also requesting for any local residents who may have CCTV footage of the assault to please get in touch with us.

If you can help, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230021236.

