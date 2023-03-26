Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

by uknip247
Police Are Appealing For Witnesses – Including This Woman – After They Received A Report Of A Man Trying To Encourage Two Children Into His Car

It’s understood a man offered the girl and boy – both aged 13 – money as he twice asked them to join him in the vehicle. They refused and were unhurt and the man then made off.

Police are keen to speak to this woman as they believe she may be a key witness. She is not in trouble in any way, but could help provide vital information for our investigation.

It was reported as happening between 11am and 12.30pm on 10 March and following enquiries a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping at Stechford Retail Park. He has since been bailed with conditions.

Officers believe there were a number of people in the area at the time, especially near McDonalds, who may have important information to assist enquiries.

Thankfully, such incidents are rare but we’d ask anyone who can assist Police enquiries to contact them on 101 quote 20/248893/23.

