Police Are Appealing For Witnesses, Or Anyone With Information, After An Indecent Exposure Incident At Basset Golf Course In Southampton
Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, after an indecent exposure incident at Basset Golf Course in Southampton

by @uknip247
Can you help? Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, after an indecent exposure incident at Basset Golf Course in Southampton.
The incident occurred between 2pm and 2.30pm on Friday 2 December.
It comes after a woman in her 60s was approached by an unknown man – who was naked – before he made verbal threats towards the woman.
He then began to follow her for a short distance before fleeing the scene.
The man is described as being;
• White
• Early to mid 30s
• Short dark / brown hair
Officers say that they appreciate that this incident will have been distressing, so we are asking the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious incidents to police by calling 101 or reporting the incident online.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 44220488616.

