Police Are Appealing For Witnesses Or Dash Cam Footage Following An Incident Which Took Place At A Busy Junction Near Corsham
At approximately 4pm on March 3, a woman was driving a blue Volvo V50 from Box towards Fiveways on the A365.

When the woman approached the traffic lights at the junction, a man in a white 4×4 type vehicle, described as driving in an erratic manner behind the woman, pulled in front of her car, got out of his vehicle and approached the woman in the Volvo.

He removed the woman’s keys from the ignition, leaving her vehicle immobilised at the busy junction.

He then got into his car and drove off in possession of the woman’s keys, taking the junction towards Bradford on Avon.

We have been obtaining any available CCTV footage from the area and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have dash cam footage which could assist our investigation to identify the driver involved.

If you can help, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230023554.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

