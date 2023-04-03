Police are appealing for witnesses or footage following an assault on a man in his 70’s

At around 9.20pm, in Durrington on Saturday evening (01/04) on Larkhill Road, a man in his 70s was assaulted from behind by what is believed to be three young men in their late teens or early 20s.

The victim was punched to the floor and was taken to the hospital as a precaution with a suspected concussion.

The suspects are described as wearing a black jacket, another wearing a grey jacket and one was seen with an electric scooter. Unfortunately, we don’t have any further descriptions.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch with us.

If you can help, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230034746.