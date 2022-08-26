Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Newhaven in which a man sadly died.

Emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision in Seaford Road in Newhaven at around 8.40am on Friday (August 26).

A 54-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed for several hours, has now been reopened.

Anybody who witnessed the incident, the circumstances leading up to it or has any relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Op Cranmore.