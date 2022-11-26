Saturday, November 26, 2022
Saturday, November 26, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Are Appealing For Witnesses To A Violent Assault In Clayton Road, Se15
Home BREAKING Police are appealing for witnesses to a violent assault in Clayton Road, SE15 that took place on bonfire night

Police are appealing for witnesses to a violent assault in Clayton Road, SE15 that took place on bonfire night

by @uknip247

 

At around 12.35am on 5 November, the victim was working at the Prince of Peckham pub, when he was stabbed causing him to lose sight in one eye.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested the following day on suspicion of GBH with intent and possession of a knife in a public place. They have since been charged.

DC Ashleigh Mullins of the Met’s South Central BCU said: “Although a person has been charged and a number of witnesses spoken to, I believe there are other witnesses who are yet to speak with police. The pub and the area outside the pub were very busy.

“There was a vicious crime which resulted in a serious injury to a man who was working at the pub. It is vital that anyone who saw the incident or the aftermath gets in touch to share what they know.”

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, quote CAD246/5Nov. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

The victim was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed in...

Officers attended along with Paramedics and found a man, aged in his...

Late night brawl breaks out on Richmond Bridge leaving a man fighting...

Two suspected thieves have been arrested after officers stopped a car in...

Dartford’s Conservative MP has asked the Prime Minister to consider making Just...

London drivers are set to face an extra daily fee of £12.50...

London Fire Commissioner takes immediate action in response to culture review

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Bexleyheath which left a man seriously injured...

A group of men have been jailed for fatally shooting a young...

The motorcyclist, a man aged 48, was taken to hospital where he...

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the North...

An international one stop spoofing shop has been taken down in the...