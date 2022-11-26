Police are appealing for witnesses to a violent assault in Clayton Road, SE15 that took place on bonfire night

At around 12.35am on 5 November, the victim was working at the Prince of Peckham pub, when he was stabbed causing him to lose sight in one eye.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested the following day on suspicion of GBH with intent and possession of a knife in a public place. They have since been charged.

DC Ashleigh Mullins of the Met’s South Central BCU said: “Although a person has been charged and a number of witnesses spoken to, I believe there are other witnesses who are yet to speak with police. The pub and the area outside the pub were very busy.

“There was a vicious crime which resulted in a serious injury to a man who was working at the pub. It is vital that anyone who saw the incident or the aftermath gets in touch to share what they know.”

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, quote CAD246/5Nov. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.