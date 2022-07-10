The police are looking for witnesses to an incident that occurred at Dowd’s Farm Park, off Wellstead Way in Hedge End.

An altercation involving a group of people was reported to police between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, July 7th.

A woman in her twenties was injured in this incident, suffering a broken sternum and a spinal fracture.

A 24-year-old man from Bursledon and a 23-year-old woman from Botley were arrested as part of the investigation on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have been released on bail until August 5, while investigations continue.

We’d like to hear from anyone who saw this incident or the events that led up to it. Other people, including a group of young people and someone with a small dog, were believed to be in the park at the time.

If you were present and witnessed this, please contact 101 and quote 44220271988. You can also contact us through our website at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously at 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.