Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an attempted robbery

Two men attacked a security van driver as he carried a cash box out of a BP garage in Mansfield Road, Woodthorpe, at approximately 2.40pm today (4 November).

They failed to wrestle the cash box from the driver and fled the scene in a black car which had dropped them off.

The suspect car was identified and stopped by police in Staffordshire shortly after and the three males inside arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Detective Constable Agnes Wakenhut, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious incident and our investigation remains at an early stage.

“As part of our inquiries, CCTV has been reviewed and a key witness can be seen present throughout the incident in close proximity with the offenders.

“We are keen to obtain her account of what happened and would ask her, and any other witnesses, to please get in touch with as soon as possible by calling 101, quoting incident 388 of 4 November.”