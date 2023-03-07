Police are appealing for your help to find Amara Ifeagwu, who is missing from her home in Chelmsford

Police are asking for your assistance in locating Amara Ifeagwu, who has gone missing from her home in Chelmsford.

The 11-year-old went missing shortly after 9 p.m. tonight, Monday, March 6.

Essex Police officers are conducting a number of inquiries in order to locate her, and we are also asking for the public’s assistance.

Amara stands about 5ft 4ins tall and wears her hair in pink and silver braids. We believe she is wearing the same pink coat she is wearing in this photo.

If you see Amara or know where she is, please call 101 right away.