Gemma, 38, was reported missing to Essex Police earlier today.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and we’re carrying out a number of enquiries to find her. We’re now asking for the public’s help.

Gemma is slim, 5ft 10ins tall and has shoulder-length straight, dark hair.

Police believe she is wearing a dark blue Moncler jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

If you see Gemma or know where she is please Essex Police immediately on 101.