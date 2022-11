Damien, 41, was last seen at around 10.40am this morning (Friday 4 November) in the Herries Road area of the city. He has not been seen since or heard from since.

One image shows what Damien was last seen wearing this morning, but we appreciate you can’t see his face clearly so we’re sharing another picture so you can see what he looks like.

Have you seen Damien? Do you know where he is?