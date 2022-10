Ashdon was last seen today (11/10/22) at 11am in SHOTOVER PARK, OXFORD

Ashdon is mixed race, 5’7 and likely to be wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, black Jordan high-top trainers with red detailing and have a black Nike rucksack with him.

If you’ve seen him or have any information, please call 101 and quote reference 43220456612

