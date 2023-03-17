Police are appealing to identify and speak to a possible witness who may have information which could assist an ongoing investigation

Officers are investigating a report of rape, which occurred in the early hours on Sunday 12 March on Towan Beach in Newquay.

It’s believed there was a person fishing in the area of the beach and officers are keen to speak to them.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 3am and 4am.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, is being supported by specialist officers.

A 38-year-old man from Newquay was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been released on bail.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Chris Donald said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing in relation to this case and we are really keen to identify and speak to a person who may have seen or heard something which may assist our enquiries.

“Through CCTV enquiries we believe a person was finishing on the beach in the early hours of Sunday and I would ask them to get in touch with us.

“I’d also ask that anyone else who was in the area and may have relevant information, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information which may assist this appeal or the wider investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 158 12/3/23.