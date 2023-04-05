Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Police are appealing to identify this man after a woman was assaulted in a Sheffield massage parlour on Sunday 2 April

by uknip247

At around 9.45am it was reported that a man attempted to steal an employee’s bank card from inside the premise, which is located on The Moor. As he attempted to leave, he allegedly assaulted another member of staff – grabbing her and dragging her across the floor.

An investigation is now underway and police believe this man can assist with enquiries.

He’s described as being white of average build and aged around 30. He has short black hair with a goatee beard and a moustache.

Any information can be reported by calling 101. The crime number to quote is 14/64900/23. You can also pass information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, either via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

