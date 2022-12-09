Police are appealing to the public for further information after a number of parcels were stolen from a residential building in Green Quarter

At around 7.40pm on Monday 5 December 2022, officers received a report of a number of parcels being stolen from an apartment complex in the Green Quarter in Manchester City Centre.

GMP are appealing to the public with any information that could help the identify this man pictured.

If you have seen this man, live or work around the area or were in the vicinity at the time and have CCTV footage or information they are urging the public to get in touch

You can report any information to GMP by calling 0161 856 1197

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Superintendent Paul Walker of City of Manchester’s District said: “With Christmas fast approaching, it is likely that many of us will be ordering goods online and having them delivered to our homes.

“With this in mind, Greater Manchester Police would like to encourage everyone to take appropriate action when ordering items online, ensuring they are protected to prevent parcel theft.

“The issue is particularly prevalent in communal entrances within apartment blocks. It is important to be vigilant and challenge people who want access to the building.

“We are currently investigating the parcel thefts from the Green Quarter and our neighbourhood officers are actively encouraging all residents in the area and across the district to be vigilant when ordering online to communal areas and leaving valuables unattended.

“Our officers are working with partners at apartment complexes and their security staff as well as distributing crime prevention materials such as leaflets and posters to educate the public and delivery drivers of the risk they pose when leaving valuables and parcels unattended.

“The impact of this crime is not to be underestimated, especially at this time of year with many parcels being delivered are Christmas gifts for family, friends and loved ones.”