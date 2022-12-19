Monday, December 19, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022

Police are appealing to the public for further information after another parcel was stolen in Ancoats

by @uknip247
At around 1,30pm on Saturday 10 December 2022, a man was reported to have stolen a parcel from the foyer of a residential building on Ludgate Hill in the Ancoats area of Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police are now appealing to the public with any information that could help investigators identify this man pictured below.
Officers believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.
If you have seen this man, live or work around the area or were in the vicinity at the time and have CCTV footage or information, get in touch quoting 1555 of 10/12/22.
You can report any information to GMP by calling 0161 856 3501, 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report via our reporting method on our website facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gmp.police.uk%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3KBJhYDRVa9ows1Tf21Rl-eqq72H7vdAV9mr0djNLguS4JoSnyUtgNZpc&h=AT3PqPz9bx2hdlyfFJyQrNG3Cb-_jf6cf5uI_vr9inWf5PGT5XSrDiwcqAsEX4mHPGjz5TUaHvQPpr-xhKrKMlrYtzB5qAlb9uzdcv5DAZkFV1JZIxDNEeU6FBPqJWINbUSd3fKHYex2bfVS4Z_yNkg&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT2lsVUPJbb89F-iO7VHgDJB6-YMwvx21t3uETgMH6WaV7bXl_ntg0ArWoacj-6vrjSw0ZWtwLKurY3EgQtMMRgcpqQk4r8kiuiLTTAnErNw6uROirjZ0JOxVcSFdGbJZ_GWmA-sHHp1JX17oSKBqQB_2H3SnDOmrr8EInGshL-ft_7U0Dk8srnzCImGdUihIj8uMODDu68h1MKVyF8" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.gmp.police.uk
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

