Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Police are asking for anyone who has seen 16-year-old Kyle to make contact

Police are asking for anyone who has seen 16-year-old Kyle to make contact

by uknip247

Kyle has been missing since Sunday 30 April and officers are growing increasingly concerned about his welfare.

Kyle has links to the Slough area and colleagues from Thames Valley Police have been helping the Met with enquiries.

Kyle is 167cm or approximately 5ft6ins tall. He sometimes wears his hair in braids and may be wearing a blue bandana. He was wearing a black puffed jacket with colour on it, and grey Nike Jordan high top trainers.

Kyle has links to the Bromley area.

Officers from South Area BCU which covers the boroughs of Bromley, Croydon and Sutton, investigate.

If you have information about Kyle or his whereabouts please contact police straight away on 101, quoting 23MIS014313.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man following an assault in central London

Two suspects have been charged over a street robbery during which a man was allegedly assaulted and threatened at knifepoint

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Chatham involving a bus and a pedestrian

Three members of an organised crime gang have been jailed following a series of burglaries across Cheshire and Greater Manchester

Ongoing clashes in Sudan have resulted in a death toll of 604 people, according to a statement released by the World Health Organization (WHO)...

Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery at a Co-op store in Stanford-le-Hope

A 70-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an assault in Broomfield, which has left a man with life-changing injuries

In a pre-recorded ceremony at the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards, several winners paid tribute to the striking Hollywood writers who are currently...

Ambulance staff members who are part of the Unite union in the South East of England are set to go on strike today following...

The Metropolitan Police has expressed “regret” over the arrests of six anti-monarchy protesters on Coronation day, according to Republic chief executive Graham Smith

The renowned British actor, Terence Hardiman, has died at the age of 86

Lawyers across Scotland are poised to boycott a proposed pilot scheme for juryless rape trials

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.