Police are asking for anyone who has seen 16-year-old Kyle to make contact

Kyle has been missing since Sunday 30 April and officers are growing increasingly concerned about his welfare.

Kyle has links to the Slough area and colleagues from Thames Valley Police have been helping the Met with enquiries.

Kyle is 167cm or approximately 5ft6ins tall. He sometimes wears his hair in braids and may be wearing a blue bandana. He was wearing a black puffed jacket with colour on it, and grey Nike Jordan high top trainers.

Kyle has links to the Bromley area.

Officers from South Area BCU which covers the boroughs of Bromley, Croydon and Sutton, investigate.

If you have information about Kyle or his whereabouts please contact police straight away on 101, quoting 23MIS014313.