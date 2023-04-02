Sunday, April 2, 2023
Police are asking for the help of the public to trace an 86-year-old man reported missing from a care home in Carluke

James Clark left the Orchard House Care Home in Waygateshaw Road, Crossford, in Carluke around 6.20pm on Saturday, 1 April, 2023.

He was heading along Braidwood Road and was seen a short time later at the junction with Cozieglen but has not been seen since. Concerns are growing for his welfare.

James is described as around 5ft 4ins, of slim build with grey hair. When last seen he was wearing dark navy coloured trousers, a forest green fleece top and black shoes with velcro straps. He may also have been wearing gloves.

Inspector Peter Johnstone said: “James has been missing overnight and we are becoming increasingly concerned. He is new to the area and may have become lost or disorientated.

“It is vital that we find James as soon as we can and I am asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch. Please check any outhouses and sheds in case he has sought shelter.

“If you have been driving in the area please check your dash-cam for any information that could help us to trace James and if you are out and about please keep a look out for him.

“If you see James call us immediately on 101, quoting reference number 3586 of Saturday, 1 April, 2023.”

