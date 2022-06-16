Officers are concerned for the well-being of Paul Barnard, who went missing yesterday lunchtime, June 15th.

They are conducting inquiries and searches to find him, but they are also asking the public to report any sightings to them. He is believed to be in the Exeter or Bude areas.

Mr Barnard is described as white, about 6ft 1in tall, and slim. He has shaved light brown hair and tattoos on his right arm. He typically dresses in a tracksuit and a baseball cap.

Anyone who sees Mr Barnard or knows where he is is asked to contact police at 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting log 357 of June 15.