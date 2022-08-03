Between an unknown time on Wednesday 27 July and 8.30pm on Thursday 28 July, the sculpture was removed from the exhibition at the Sea Walls section of the Downs, off Circular Road. The 190kg sculpture was nailed into the ground with metal pegs.

Officers believe the suspect would have used a large vehicle and a large number of people to lift the statue.

The sculpture is part of the Born Free Foundation’s ‘Born Free Forever’ exhibition, which honours the charity’s founder, the late Bill Travers MBE, in his 100th year. The exhibition includes 25 life-size bronze lion sculptures and raises awareness and funds for the Forever Lions Fund, which was established in Bill’s memory. ​

If you saw anything suspicious in the area or have any information that could help the investigation, please call Avon & Somerset Police at 101.