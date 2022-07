On Friday, July 29, 2022, between 2pm and 4.30pm, Robert Vincent was reported missing from the Nuthatch Drive area of town.

The 40-year-old is described as 6ft tall, of medium build, and with mousey brown, short to medium length hair.

He is thought to be dressed in a pale blue polo shirt and blue shorts.

We are increasingly concerned for his well-being and urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to call 101 and quote 29-1129.