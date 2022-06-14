Shannon Wainwright, 15, was last seen around 7 p.m. on June 10.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a dark blue jumper with a black shoulder bag.

She has been seen in Amersham, Chesham, and Croydon.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for Shannon’s welfare and would appeal to anyone who knows where she is to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police,” said PC Stuart Howarth, based at Aylesbury police station.

“You can do so by dialling 101 and entering the reference number 43220256950.”

“Please call 999 if you see her.”

“We believe Shannon took a train from Oxford to Reading in the evening of June 12th.”

“Shannon, if you see this message, you are not in any danger, so please contact the police because we want to ensure your safety.”