Saturday, January 28, 2023
Saturday, January 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Auto Draft
Home BREAKING Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vulnerable missing person

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vulnerable missing person

by uknip247

Joe, also known as Joanne, was last seen in the Sutton-in-Ashfield area around 5.30 a.m. today (Saturday).

Joanne is approximately 5ft 11ins tall with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a navy hooded jacket, grey stained jogging bottoms, and navy Nike trainers with white ticks.

They have connections to Mansfield and Newark.

“We are increasingly concerned for the welfare of this missing person and would like to hear from anyone who has seen them or has any information about their whereabouts,” Nottinghamshire Police Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident 156 of January 28, 2023.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Man rushed to hospital after Camden attack

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have...

Two Indian Air Force fighter jets collided in midair while training about...

Two teenagers have been sentenced for firearms offences after one shot himself...

Flybe, which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow to...

Officers are looking for witnesses after a serious accident near Sandwich

An organised crime gang in Southampton that sold cannabis and Class A...

A suspect has been charged after alert officers spotted a car within...

Police arrested a drug dealer who was seen panicking after a sniffer...

Retailers have failed drivers by failing to fully reflect the recent massive...

A police commander has revealed the vital work his neighbourhood policing team...

A robber who brutally assaulted an 81-year-old man in his own home...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More