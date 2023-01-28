Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vulnerable missing person

Joe, also known as Joanne, was last seen in the Sutton-in-Ashfield area around 5.30 a.m. today (Saturday).

Joanne is approximately 5ft 11ins tall with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a navy hooded jacket, grey stained jogging bottoms, and navy Nike trainers with white ticks.

They have connections to Mansfield and Newark.

“We are increasingly concerned for the welfare of this missing person and would like to hear from anyone who has seen them or has any information about their whereabouts,” Nottinghamshire Police Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident 156 of January 28, 2023.