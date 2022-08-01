Richard Markwell, 29, of no fixed address, is wanted in #Hertfordshire for coercive and controlling behaviour offences.

He has connections to Luton, Romford, and London.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please get in touch with them by:

Dialling 101, the non-emergency phone number (in an emergency, always dial 999).

Make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you have seen Richard in the last few minutes, please call 999 and give the reference 41/16576/22.