Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has gone missing in Streatham

by uknip247

Erherhe Iwheta, also known as ‘Rae Rae,’ left his home in Streatham around 4.45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25.

Rae Rae boarded a train to Herne Hill, where she changed for a train to London Victoria station, according to officers. At 5.45 p.m. that evening, she was last seen on CCTV at Victoria underground station walking towards the Northbound platform.

Rae Rae was dressed in a purple hair wrap, a black coat, black leggings, and black shoes. She had a dark rucksack on her back and a white tote bag with black writing on it.

“I want to hear from anyone who may have spoken to or seen Rae Rae, including anyone who recalls seeing her on the tube on Wednesday evening,” said Sergeant Holly Sturgeon Lewis of the Central South Command Unit.

“Rae Rae’s family is desperate to hear she is safe and well, so if you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact us right away.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference number 23MIS002779. Please dial 999 if you see Rae Rae right away.

