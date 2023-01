Lorraine hasn’t been seen since around 5:30 p.m. yesterday (19 January), and we want to make sure she’s safe.

She is described as a white woman, about 5ft 1 tall, with brown hair in a ponytail. She appears to be dressed in black leggings, grey trainers, and a long black/grey quilted coat.

If you see her, please call 999 and reference incident 897 from January 19.