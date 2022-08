Robert hasn’t been seen since this morning (3 August), and his family is worried.

He is described as being white and having grey hair. He is thought to be wearing checked pattern shorts and a collared shirt. He’ll most likely be wearing white Reebok sneakers.

Robert has been seen walking around Colchester Town Centre and Abbey Fields.

If you have seen Robert or have any additional information, please call 999 and reference 1133 of August 3.