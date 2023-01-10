Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing Maddison from Guildford

Maddison, 15, was last seen in Guildford around 10 p.m. yesterday (9 Jan), dressed in blue leggings, black trainers, and a black cropped puffed jacket.

She is white, about 5′ 3″ tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officers are concerned for her well-being, so if you have seen Maddison or have any information that can help them find her, please call Surrey Police at 101 and reference PR/45230003196.