Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Are Asking For The Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Maddison From Guildford
Home » Breaking » Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing Maddison from Guildford

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing Maddison from Guildford

by @uknip247

Maddison, 15, was last seen in Guildford around 10 p.m. yesterday (9 Jan), dressed in blue leggings, black trainers, and a black cropped puffed jacket.
She is white, about 5′ 3″ tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Officers are concerned for her well-being, so if you have seen Maddison or have any information that can help them find her, please call Surrey Police at 101 and reference PR/45230003196.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who murdered his estranged wife at her home has been...

15 year old boy found with stab injuries in Ilford

Dozens of motorists were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving...

Two men were sentenced after narrowly avoiding a head-on collision while overtaking...

A teenager has been jailed for life following a shooting in Liverpool...

Police in Brighton and Hove have charged a man in connection with...

Officers apprehended a man suspected of committing a robbery in Sittingbourne quickly

A man and a woman have been charged after alleged cocaine and...

Amazon has announced that it will close three UK warehouses, affecting 1,200...

Following an incident in Bexleyheath, a man was detained and taken to...

A middle-aged man caught wheeling a suitcase packed full of cannabis has...

A Sheffield man who raped and sexually abused a child will spend...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"