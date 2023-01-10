Maddison, 15, was last seen in Guildford around 10 p.m. yesterday (9 Jan), dressed in blue leggings, black trainers, and a black cropped puffed jacket.
She is white, about 5′ 3″ tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Officers are concerned for her well-being, so if you have seen Maddison or have any information that can help them find her, please call Surrey Police at 101 and reference PR/45230003196.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing Maddison from Guildford
