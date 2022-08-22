Tyler Nicholson, 37, of Ongar, and Callum Nicholson, 33, of Waltham Abbey, have connections in both areas, as well as Harlow, Epping, and Staffordshire.

Callum Nicholson is a white man with blue eyes, short to medium dark brown hair, and a brown beard. Tyler Nicholson is a white man with blue eyes, shaved brown hair, and stubble. He is approximately 172cm tall and has a boil on the top of his head.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen these men or has information about their whereabouts to contact us.

You can notify them by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service, which is available Monday through Friday (excluding public holidays) from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more about website reporting services, go to www.essex.police.uk/digital101.

Alternatively, you can dial 101.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.

You can make an anonymous report to the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111.

Please reference incident 42/MZ/16982/22 when providing any information to ensure that it reaches the correct person as soon as possible.