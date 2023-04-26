Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Police are asking for the public’s help after a car was set alight

Officers were alerted to three cars ablaze in Tenby Grove, Worksop, shortly before 2am, on 16 April 2023.

A joint investigation between the police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has since determined that the fire was more than likely started deliberately in one car.

The fire then spread to two other cars parked on either side.

No one was injured during the incident.

Inquiries are still ongoing, with police urging anyone with any information to come forward, so they can find those responsible.

PC Jon Evans, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This could have had disastrous consequences if the fire spread any further than it did.

“We’re determined to get to the bottom of exactly what happened but need the community’s help to come forward if they have any information or saw anything that night that they thought was out of the ordinary.

“Arson is an incredibly serious and dangerous offence, which can ruin and even end the lives of anyone unfortunate to be caught up in it – so myself and the team are continuing with our investigation to find those responsible.

“If you have any knowledge of what happened, report it to us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 56 of 16 April 2023 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

