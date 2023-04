Michael, 75, was last seen on Monday 17 April and was reported missing to us yesterday, Friday 21 April.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries in order to find Michael and we’re now asking for your help.

He has short, white hair and we believe he will be wearing a grey jumper, black trousers and black trainers.

Michael is known to travel into Harlow town using the bus.

If you see Michael or know where he is, please call Essex Police immediately on 101.