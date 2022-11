A woman was nursing her baby in the reception area of Brickfields Sports Centre in Devonport when a man took photographs of her.

Police are investigating the incident which happened on Monday 10 October.

They are appealing for information and have released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him or has information is asked to contact police via our website here or telephone 101, quoting reference number 50000426727.