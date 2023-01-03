Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two women after a fight broke out

Officers were called to Thurland Street in Nottingham city centre in the early hours of Saturday 5 November, shortly before 4.30am to reports of a man being assaulted.

A man in his 30s was injured and taken to hospital but his injuries were not deemed to be life-altering.

Photos have now been released of two women whom officers are looking to speak to and who are believed to have vital information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the women in the images is being asked to get in contact with the police.

Detective Constable Helen Pannell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’ve been working hard to piece together exactly what happened that night and are now seeking help to try and identify these two females.

“Thankfully the victim did not receive any life-altering injuries but this assault will have understandably left him not only with physical injuries but also affected him emotionally as well.

“We believe they may have vital information that could really help with our inquires so would urge them to come forward or anyone who recognises them to contact us.”

Anyone who recognises the two women, has any mobile phone or CCTV footage or who witnessed the incident and has any knowledge of what happened is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 108 of 5 November 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.