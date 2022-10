Michael, 74, was last seen at about 8pm this evening and we are concerned for his welfare.

Michael, pictured, is about 5ft 11ins tall. We believe he is wearing black jeans, black shoes and a red fleece.

We are carrying out a number of enquiries in order to locate him and we’re now asking for the public’s help.

If you see Michael or know where he is, please call us immediately on 101.

ADVERTISEMENT