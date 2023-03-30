Thursday, March 30, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are asking for your help to find Andrew Martin who is missing in Chorley

Police are asking for your help to find Andrew Martin who is missing in Chorley

by uknip247

Andrew, 52, was last seen in the Eaves Lane area of Chorley yesterday afternoon (March 29).

He was driving a white Ford Transit van, registration number HD19 BYX.

The van was seen on the M6 in Burton-in-Kendal, Cumbria, at 3.37pm yesterday.

Andrew is 5ft 10, of slim build, with short grey hair which is balding at the front.

He was wearing grey jeans with splashes of white paint on, walking trainers and a green/blue RAB puffer jacket which might also have paint splashes on.

Officers are concerned for Andrew’s safety and would ask anyone who sees him or his van to contact the police – for immediate sightings call 999 or contact 101 – quoting log 0830 of March 29, 2023.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Nuclear Decommissioning Authority announces leadership changes at Magnox Ltd

Pope Francis, 86, has been admitted to a hospital in Rome due to a respiratory infection that caused breathing difficulties

A burglar caught running down a street carrying a safe he’d stolen has been locked up

A man who burgled a property whilst a young child slept on the sofa has been jailed

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who has gone missing from Hertfordshire

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Have you seen missing Matthew Hugill?

UK continues its Parliamentary partnership with Solomon Islands

Officers searching for missing Washington man Lesley Barrass have sadly found a body

Gosport man after Stoke Road Sex attack

Police have released a CCTV image of three men they want to trace after an unprovoked assault left a man in hospital

Police arrested two people after finding a number of weapons including a machete when they raided a property

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More