Police are asking for your help to find Andrew Martin who is missing in Chorley

Andrew, 52, was last seen in the Eaves Lane area of Chorley yesterday afternoon (March 29).

He was driving a white Ford Transit van, registration number HD19 BYX.

The van was seen on the M6 in Burton-in-Kendal, Cumbria, at 3.37pm yesterday.

Andrew is 5ft 10, of slim build, with short grey hair which is balding at the front.

He was wearing grey jeans with splashes of white paint on, walking trainers and a green/blue RAB puffer jacket which might also have paint splashes on.

Officers are concerned for Andrew’s safety and would ask anyone who sees him or his van to contact the police – for immediate sightings call 999 or contact 101 – quoting log 0830 of March 29, 2023.