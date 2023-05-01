Monday, May 1, 2023
Police are asking for your help to find two teenagers who attacked a man while he walked his dogs

The man, who is in his 60s, was walking his two dogs on the Promenade, near to the Glitter Ball in Blackpool, at around 11.30pm on Saturday, April 1.

He was approached by the two suspects who were on black Ebikes. They demanded the victim’s phone and when he refused to hand it over, the suspects attacked him with a hammer.

After an altercation, the victim managed to escape.

Both suspects are aged between 17 and 19.

One of them was wearing a black puffer jacket which might have been North Face, black joggers, red socks, and black trainers. He had a balaclava over his face.

The second suspect was also dressed in a black puffer jacket, with black jogging bottoms, and a distinctive flame face covering.

He is thought to have suffered a leg injury during the incident, while the other suspect possibly suffered a significant facial injury – we believe he has not yet sought medical attention.

Anyone with information about who are the suspects, please call 101 – quoting log 0007 of April 2, 2023 – or email 5236@lancashire.police.uk

